Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More's team shares update about his health following his exit

Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a major twist when Pranit More unexpectedly exited the house; this development left both viewers and housemates shocked and worried. His sudden departure became the focal point of conversations online, with fans flooding social media to express their concern and support for the beloved contestant.
The heartfelt reactions from both the audience and Pranit’s co-contestants reflected the deep bond he had formed on the show. During Sunday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman told the contestants that Pranit needs to exit the house as he needs medical attention.
Amid growing speculation about his condition, his team issued an official statement confirming that Pranit is recovering well and remains under medical supervision. They further reassured fans that his health is the main priority and that he is receiving the best possible care.
The team clarified that Pranit is on the road to recovery and under medical observation, aiming to address ongoing rumours and provide reassurance to his supporters. The statement also emphasised that the comedian's health was the top priority and that he was receiving the best possible care.
"Hey guys, just wanted to update you all, Pranit is doing well. We’re in constant touch with the Bigg Boss team and they’re keeping us informed about his recovery. Thank you so much for all the love, support, and prayers you’ve been sending his way. Please continue to pray for his speedy recovery. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra (sic)," the statement read.
On Sunday's episode, Salman also announced that there would be no eliminations that week, which put an end to speculation about the show’s eviction process and assured viewers that Pranit’s exit was purely for medical reasons.
Despite his absence, fans continue to remain hopeful about Pranit’s recovery and potential return to the show. However, Salman has confirmed on the show that chances of Pranit's return are bleak and Bigg Boss has no precedence of a contestant leaving a show midway without an elimination and returning.