Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More's team shares update about his health following his exit

Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a major twist when Pranit More unexpectedly exited the house; this development left both viewers and housemates shocked and worried. His sudden departure became the focal point of conversations online, with fans flooding social media to express their concern and support for the beloved contestant.

Pranit More leaves Bigg Boss house, team shares an update

The heartfelt reactions from both the audience and Pranit’s co-contestants reflected the deep bond he had formed on the show. During Sunday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman told the contestants that Pranit needs to exit the house as he needs medical attention.

Amid growing speculation about his condition, his team issued an official statement confirming that Pranit is recovering well and remains under medical supervision. They further reassured fans that his health is the main priority and that he is receiving the best possible care.