Khushi Kapoor and Karishma Tanna to star in Mom 2, sequel to late Sridevi’s National Award-winning film

Khushi Kapoor and Karishma Tanna are reportedly in talks to lead the much-awaited sequel to the acclaimed 2017 film Mom, which originally featured Khushi's mother, the late icon Sridevi in the lead role. While inspired by the spirit of the National Award-winning movie, the upcoming project will present a new, modern narrative focused on justice and resilience.

As per a report, Mom 2 will not serve as a direct sequel but will instead introduce fresh characters and a contemporary take on its core themes. 2017's Mom featuring Sridevi and Sajal Ali centres around a biology teacher Devki, whose stepdaughter, Arya, is brutally assaulted and left for dead after a party. When the case against the culprits collapses due to legal loopholes, Devki takes matters into her own hands and turns into a vigilante-like figure to exact revenge from the perpetrators.

The plot of Mom 2 has not been revealed but reports suggest that the film will blend suspense with emotional drama as the protagonists navigate complex moral situations.