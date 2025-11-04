Khushi Kapoor and Karishma Tanna to star in Mom 2, sequel to late Sridevi’s National Award-winning film

Khushi Kapoor and Karishma Tanna are reportedly in talks to lead the much-awaited sequel to the acclaimed 2017 film Mom, which originally featured Khushi's mother, the late icon Sridevi in the lead role. While inspired by the spirit of the National Award-winning movie, the upcoming project will present a new, modern narrative focused on justice and resilience.
As per a report, Mom 2 will not serve as a direct sequel but will instead introduce fresh characters and a contemporary take on its core themes. 2017's Mom featuring Sridevi and Sajal Ali centres around a biology teacher Devki, whose stepdaughter, Arya, is brutally assaulted and left for dead after a party. When the case against the culprits collapses due to legal loopholes, Devki takes matters into her own hands and turns into a vigilante-like figure to exact revenge from the perpetrators.
The plot of Mom 2 has not been revealed but reports suggest that the film will blend suspense with emotional drama as the protagonists navigate complex moral situations.
Mom 2 will be produced by Boney Kapoor, who also backed the original, with direction by Girish Kohli, the writer of Mom, Kesari, and HIT: The First Case. Boney Kapoor had previously hinted at Khushi's involvement in the film during an awards show in Jaipur. Speaking to the media, he said, "I have watched all of Khushi's films 'Archies', 'Loveyappa', and 'Nadaaniyan'. I am planning a film with her too after 'No Entry Mein Entry'. It could be 'Mom 2'."
Khushi, who made her debut with The Archies, later appeared in Loveyapa and Naadaniyan, though both failed to make a mark at the box office. Karishma Tanna was last seen in Lahore Confidential (2021) and has previously featured in Suraj Par Mangal Bhari and Sanju.