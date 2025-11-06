Did Kim Kardashian's new divorce drama get a zero rating on Rotten Tomatoes?

Kim Kardashian’s new series, All’s Fair, has reportedly received a 0% Rotten Tomatoes rating, which has raised eyebrows. In a very public turn of events, Kim Kardashian’s talents for acting and her jump into scripted television with All’s Fair are in serious question. The claim for a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes became clickbait instantly, and it has also highlighted how Kim Kardashian’s new series was facing critical headwinds.
Early reviews stated All’s Fair as one of Ryan Murphy’s weakest efforts, with multiple outlets labelling it “existentially terrible.” The 0% score might change with more reviews added, but the damage to the show’s reputation seems instantaneous. Still, some have jumped to Kim Kardashian’s defence, noting that the criticism seems hyperbolic and the show could still prove popular with her large fanbase.
The series, from Ryan Murphy, stars Kim Kardashian as a powerful Los Angeles divorce lawyer in an all-women law firm. Despite its gloss and high-profile ensemble, which includes Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, and Niecy Nash-Betts, critics have called All’s Fair a “soulless courtroom soap.” Many say Kim Kardashian comes off “stiff and unconvincing” on-screen, insinuating that her celebrity presence will fall short of rescuing the show from poor storytelling.
For now, All’s Fair and its Rotten Tomatoes rating have sealed their place in the pop culture discourse. Whether Kim’s acting debut will recover from this poor start, or it will develop into one of those guilty pleasure genres, nobody knows. One thing is for sure: Kim Kardashian's new show All’s Fair has everybody talking, which may be its biggest win to date.