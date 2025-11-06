Did Kim Kardashian's new divorce drama get a zero rating on Rotten Tomatoes?

Kim Kardashian’s new series, All’s Fair, has reportedly received a 0% Rotten Tomatoes rating, which has raised eyebrows. In a very public turn of events, Kim Kardashian’s talents for acting and her jump into scripted television with All’s Fair are in serious question. The claim for a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes became clickbait instantly, and it has also highlighted how Kim Kardashian’s new series was facing critical headwinds.

Critics and fans react to Kim Kardashian’s All’s Fair

Early reviews stated All’s Fair as one of Ryan Murphy’s weakest efforts, with multiple outlets labelling it “existentially terrible.” The 0% score might change with more reviews added, but the damage to the show’s reputation seems instantaneous. Still, some have jumped to Kim Kardashian’s defence, noting that the criticism seems hyperbolic and the show could still prove popular with her large fanbase.