Kim Kardashian-starrer legal drama All's Fair reportedly set to be renewed for Season 2, despite negative reviews

Despite receiving widespread criticism and poor reviews, Hulu’s All’s Fair might be gearing up for a second season. Ryan Murphy appears unfazed by the backlash and is reportedly already working on the script for the show’s follow-up even before the first season concludes.
Although Hulu has not officially announced the second season, insiders say it's in the works. All's Fair is a legal-drama series created by Ryan Murphy and it follows a team of female divorce lawyers who leave a male-dominated firm to start their own powerhouse practice.
The show was panned as unrealistic and critics described the script as clichéd, shallow and lacking emotional depth. All's Fair initially earned a dismal 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, briefly rose to 6% approval, and then dropped again to just 4%.
“Hulu has already told Ryan Murphy that they are all in for a season two and he is already writing and thinking of ideas for the second season,” a production insider told a British entertainment portal. “The cast would be invited back, they all love each other and loved the experience. They’re in on the joke, they would happily return.”
Besides Kardashian, the show also stars Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor and Glenn Close.
“The numbers are still coming in because it needs to be a full calendar week, but the ratings have been incredible,” the insider also told the outlet. “There was an enormous shift within the first 24 hours and the momentum hasn’t stopped there. It’s become the biggest Hulu premiere drop in years and one of the biggest of all time.”
“There was an enormous shift within the first 24 hours and the momentum hasn’t stopped there,” the source continued.
The source added, “It’s become the biggest Hulu premiere drop in years and one of the biggest of all time. Hulu has already told Ryan Murphy that they are all in for a season two,” noting that he is “already writing."
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.