Sydney Sweeney confirms Euphoria season 3 has wrapped up filming

HBO’s Euphoria has officially finished filming its much-awaited third season, wrapping a nine-month production schedule that kicked off in February. The news was confirmed by Sydney Sweeney, who mentioned the milestone during the Christy panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles.
Sweeney reiterated that she cannot spill any details about the storyline which is rumoured to feature a time leap. “You know I can’t say anything; I can’t say anything at all,” she joked. “I wrapped last week though… It’s very exciting. We filmed since February.”
Season 3 is slated for a 2026 release, more than four years after Season 2 ended in early 2022. The new chapter will include eight episodes and reunite one of TV’s most star-studded casts.
There has been widespread speculation that the two main leads Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney aren’t on good terms. Reports claim the tension stems from political differences and the backlash Sydney faced over a recent interview where she did not apologise for a controversial commercial.
Sweeney’s “good jeans, good genes” ad campaign, which some critics felt had problematic undertones, and her refusal to apologize reportedly added to the strain. Several outlets suggest Zendaya has been avoiding joint events and photo ops with Sweeney, and fans noticed she skipped a recent Euphoria wrap party that Sweeney attended.