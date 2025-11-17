Sydney Sweeney confirms Euphoria season 3 has wrapped up filming

HBO’s Euphoria has officially finished filming its much-awaited third season, wrapping a nine-month production schedule that kicked off in February. The news was confirmed by Sydney Sweeney, who mentioned the milestone during the Christy panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles.

Sweeney reiterated that she cannot spill any details about the storyline which is rumoured to feature a time leap. “You know I can’t say anything; I can’t say anything at all,” she joked. “I wrapped last week though… It’s very exciting. We filmed since February.”

Season 3 is slated for a 2026 release, more than four years after Season 2 ended in early 2022. The new chapter will include eight episodes and reunite one of TV’s most star-studded casts.