Bridget Jones statue unveiled in Leicester Square's sculpture trail

The new chapter follows Bridget as she handles life as a widow and single mom with the help of her family, friends, and former lover Daniel. Back to work and on the dating apps, following the death of her husband and father of her children, Mark Darcy.

When Fielding’s 2013 novel revealed Colin Firth’s Mark Darcy had died, it caused an immediate stir and dominated headlines. The film adaptation has sparked similar reactions, with many viewers leaving theatres in tears. Zellweger claims she too had a similar reaction.

“I was a crazy person mourning this fictional character,” she said. “I was weeping.

“It was also for that shared experience with Colin,” the Oscar-winning actor added. “Seeing him in his suit and beautiful coat, with his briefcase, looking dapper and very Mark Darcy."

“This is the end…we don’t get to do this anymore,” Zellweger said.

After Darcy’s death, Chiwetel Ejiofor, who plays Bridget's son’s science teacher, along Leo Woodall star in the film as love interests for Bridget.