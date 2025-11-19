‘Dragon Ball', One Piece’ director Tatsuya Nagamine has died at 53

The announcement said, “To his family, he was the kindest, warmest, most caring husband and father in the world. He kept facing his treatment with a positive attitude and truly gave it his all, more than anyone could ask.

"We believe he fought his illness with the motivation of returning home and getting back to work. It has turned out this way, and we feel terribly disappointed and frustrated.

"However, we’re all proud of him and grateful for how he always threw himself wholeheartedly into work, childcare, and housework, all with a kind attitude.

"Right now, I imagine him up there in the clouds, taking it easy and chatting with his seniors and fellow creators, perhaps saying, “Let's make something new!” We hope that’s the case.

"To everyone who has supported us, we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks. We sincerely hope that you will continue to enjoy and cherish the works Nagamine helped create. Thank you so much for your tremendous support.

Nerima, where Oizumi Studio is located and where he spent more than half his life, is enjoying clear and sunny skies today.”

Several members of Japan’s anime industry including ONE PIECE composer Kohei Tanaka and Digimon Savers writer Ryota Yamaguchi shared that they had attended Nagamine’s memorial service. Screenwriter Osamu Suzuki, who collaborated with him on One Piece Film: Z, also acknowledged both the service and Nagamine’s passing, though he was unable to be there in person.

Nagamine served as series director on several major Toei Animation titles, including Beet the Vandel Buster, HeartCatch Precure!, Dragon Ball Super, and ONE PIECE episodes 892–1122, covering the Wano Kuni arc, the first half of the Egghead arc, and One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga, before stepping down in April 2025. His contributions at Toei also extended to projects like Saint Seiya Omega, Ojamajo Doremi, and others.

He further directed several notable feature films, among them Digimon Savers: Ultimate Power! Burst Mode Invoke!!, One Piece Film: Z, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly.