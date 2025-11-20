‘A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms‘ renewed for Season 2 even before it premieres on HBO

HBO has officially ordered a second season of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”, confirming the renewal of the show well before it even premieres on January 18, 2026. The half-hour prequel, set about a century before Game of Thrones, will return with Season 2 in 2027.
Based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, first reported to be in development in 2021 and greenlit in 2023, the series follows the adventures of wandering knight Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall and his young squire, Egg. Peter Claffey leads the cast as Dunk, with Dexter Sol Ansell portraying Egg.
The renewal was announced by HBO and HBO Max Content chief Casey Bloys during a press event in New York. Bloys also revealed more updates from the Game of Thrones universe, including a Season 4 renewal for House of the Dragon, whose third season is set to arrive in summer 2026.
“We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the ‘Game of Thrones’ universe,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO Drama Series and Films.
“Together, ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ reveal just how expansive and richly imagined George R. R. Martin’s universe continues to be. In January, I think audiences will be delighted by the inspiring underdog tale of Dunk and Egg that George and Ira Parker have captured so beautifully. And this summer, ‘House of the Dragon’ is set to ignite once again with some of its most epic battles yet.”
The series was co-developed by George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker, who both serve as executive producers, with Parker taking on showrunner duties. Additional executive producers include Sarah Bradshaw, Owen Harris, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis. Season 1 is directed by Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith.
“You’re going be so impressed by Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell as Dunk and Egg, the two leads,” she said at the time. “So much so that we’re already planning on how do we build this for the three seasons in total.”