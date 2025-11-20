‘A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms‘ renewed for Season 2 even before it premieres on HBO

HBO has officially ordered a second season of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”, confirming the renewal of the show well before it even premieres on January 18, 2026. The half-hour prequel, set about a century before Game of Thrones, will return with Season 2 in 2027.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, first reported to be in development in 2021 and greenlit in 2023, the series follows the adventures of wandering knight Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall and his young squire, Egg. Peter Claffey leads the cast as Dunk, with Dexter Sol Ansell portraying Egg.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set roughly 100 years before GoT

The renewal was announced by HBO and HBO Max Content chief Casey Bloys during a press event in New York. Bloys also revealed more updates from the Game of Thrones universe, including a Season 4 renewal for House of the Dragon, whose third season is set to arrive in summer 2026.