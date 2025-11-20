Friends' Joey spin-off finally drops 8 unaired episodes after 21 years

The series featured a strong ensemble cast, including Drea de Matteo, Paulo Costanzo, Jennifer Coolidge, and Andrea Anders, and was created by Friends alums Shana Goldberg-Meehan and Scott Silveri. Its debut attracted a massive 18.6 million viewers, but ratings steadily dropped over the next two seasons.

After the cancellation, the unaired final episodes of Joey became a point of curiosity for fans. Their release on YouTube now completes the show’s 46-episode run, which follows Joey’s full journey, professionally and personally as he navigates life in Hollywood.

Friends' executive producer and director Kevin S Bright shared, "On ‘Friends’ Joey was a womaniser but we enjoyed his exploits. He was a solid friend, a guy you knew you could count on. Joey was deconstructed to be a guy who couldn’t get a job, couldn’t ask a girl out. He became a pathetic, mopey character. I felt he was moving in the wrong direction, but I was not heard."