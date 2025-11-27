K-pop manga Girl Crush is coming to TV with an anime adaptation.

Japanese broadcaster TBS has revealed that Girl Crush, Midori Tayama’s K-pop–themed manga, is officially being adapted into an anime.

The series is being developed with animation studio Enishiya, though key information—including its release timeline, staff, and voice cast—has yet to be announced. Notably, this marks the first Japan-produced anime to focus specifically on K-pop.

Girl Crush centers on Tenka Momose, a model student who excels at everything except love. After striking up a friendship with passionate K-pop devotee Erian Sato, she finds herself trailing her new rival all the way to South Korea to audition at a major entertainment agency.