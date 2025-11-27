K-pop manga Girl Crush is coming to TV with an anime adaptation.

Japanese broadcaster TBS has revealed that Girl Crush, Midori Tayama’s K-pop–themed manga, is officially being adapted into an anime.
The series is being developed with animation studio Enishiya, though key information—including its release timeline, staff, and voice cast—has yet to be announced. Notably, this marks the first Japan-produced anime to focus specifically on K-pop.
Girl Crush centers on Tenka Momose, a model student who excels at everything except love. After striking up a friendship with passionate K-pop devotee Erian Sato, she finds herself trailing her new rival all the way to South Korea to audition at a major entertainment agency.
The manga debuted on Line Manga in November 2020 and began its print run with Shinchosha in April 2025. It now boasts 900,000 copies in circulation. Viz Media publishes the English edition, with three volumes released, a fourth arriving on December 9, 2025, and a fifth slated for February 10, 2026.
The synopsis of Girl Crush Volume 1 reads, "Inspired by Erian’s sincerity (and her own unexpected jealousy), Tenka decides that she’s going to audition at a famous Korean talent agency. But although her research powers and ability to memorize moves have helped Tenka excel in the past, the judges seem to be looking for something more than just flawless technique. Does Tenka have a chance at becoming an idol when the only thing she’s good at is being perfect?"
