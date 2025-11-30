Toho announces new Godzilla anime project, which could mark a major change in the franchise

Despite being a cult franchise, Godzill as a franchise has been through ups and downs. In a surprising development, a brand-new instalment has been announced that could mark a major turning point for the franchise.
Godzilla’s official Japanese X account recently revealed that a new anime series is now in production. It was also reported that TOHO Animation announced at Anime Festival Asia Singapore 2025 that a new Godzilla anime series is in production.
The tweet read, "Worldwide Release! Godzilla New Anime Series, Production Confirmed. For the first time in the series' over 70-year history, a story with a "boy who possesses Godzilla's power" as the protagonist begins. Is that boy human, or Godzilla."
Very little has been shared about the project. What is known is that the story will center on a young boy who wields Godzilla’s powers. The announcement was shared alongside a striking image showing the child unleashing Godzilla’s signature atomic breath from his hands.
As of now, no official title, release window, streaming platform, or animation studio has been revealed. Much remains under wraps, but Toho’s post on X was enough to generate major buzz among fans.
The concept of a child inheriting Godzilla’s abilities suggests the series could lean toward a battle-shonen style, similar to popular titles like One Piece and Naruto. There’s even speculation that other young characters might gain powers connected to iconic Toho monsters, potentially setting up confrontations with human versions of foes such as Rodan, King Ghidorah, or Mechagodzilla.
This approach would be entirely new territory for the Godzilla franchise and could resonate strongly with anime audiences. Traditional shonen action series like Gachiakuta and Kaiju No. 8 currently dominate Crunchyroll’s rankings, showing that demand for this genre remains strong.
The upcoming series can also reverse a disappointing trend in Godzilla’s anime adaptations. Previous projects have struggled to win over viewers, the Planet of the Monsters film trilogy was widely criticized, while Singular Point received a mixed response. This was especially surprising given that Singular Point was produced by acclaimed studios Bones and Orange.
Still, the fresh premise of the new anime could help revitalise interest. With the massive success of Godzilla Minus One signaling a major resurgence for the iconic kaiju, the anime project is highly anticipated.