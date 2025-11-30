Toho announces new Godzilla anime project, which could mark a major change in the franchise

Despite being a cult franchise, Godzill as a franchise has been through ups and downs. In a surprising development, a brand-new instalment has been announced that could mark a major turning point for the franchise.

Godzilla’s official Japanese X account recently revealed that a new anime series is now in production. It was also reported that TOHO Animation announced at Anime Festival Asia Singapore 2025 that a new Godzilla anime series is in production.

Godzilla is set to get a anime adaptation with an ambitious plot

The tweet read, "Worldwide Release! Godzilla New Anime Series, Production Confirmed. For the first time in the series' over 70-year history, a story with a "boy who possesses Godzilla's power" as the protagonist begins. Is that boy human, or Godzilla."