Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj's team responds after ex-wife Akanksha Jindal's infidelity claims

Abhishek Bajaj has been one of the most prominent contestants in the Bigg Boss 19 house and his personal life has come under scrutiny in the last few weeks. Abhishek's strong bond with his co-contestamt Ashnoor Kaur raised a few eyebrows as fans weren't entirely sure about the state of his marriage with Akanksha Jindal. However, a few days ago, his ex-wife Akansha accused him of infidelity and now Abhishek's team has shared a response.
Abhishek Bajaj's team has released a statement written by Abhishek himself before he entered Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 19. In the note, he referred to Akanksha as a “fame digger” and urged people to refrain from speculating about his personal matters since he is in the Bigg Boss house and cannot respond to rumours.
"I never thought I would have to write something like this, but as advised by my team, I feel it’s important for my own safety and peace of mind, especially when I am in the Bigg Boss house,” Abhishek wrote in the note.
He continued, “I didn’t imagine that my past would be dragged into the present. After years of silence and separation, to see a “fame digger” I once loved with all my heart now trying to tarnish my image and reputation for a moment of fame will be beyond painful.”
“It has taken me immense courage and strength to rise above that dark phase of my life, to heal, and to rebuild my career on my own terms. Every step I’ve taken has been with honesty and hard work. To have that questioned or attacked in such a cheap and disgraceful manner is heartbreaking and deeply unfair,” Abhishek Bajaj added.
Abhishek's performance in Bogg Boss 19 has made him a popular pick among the viewers. His connection with 21-year-old Ashnoor Kaur has also been talked about a lot; however, both Abhishek and Ashnoor have denied that their relationship is romantic.
Abhishek Bajaj also added in his note, “I want to say this with folded hands to the media and the viewers — please don’t give space or importance to such baseless attempts that only aim to destroy someone’s dignity. Let us not encourage negativity disguised as “news” especially when I’m not around in the outside world to give it back."
Abhishek married Akanksha Jindal in 2017, but as per reports, the two parted ways in 2020. In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Akanksha spoke in detail about her divorce and alleged that Abhishek had cheated and after the interview, she posted a three-part open letter on social media.
