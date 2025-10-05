Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj's team responds after ex-wife Akanksha Jindal's infidelity claims

"I never thought I would have to write something like this, but as advised by my team, I feel it’s important for my own safety and peace of mind, especially when I am in the Bigg Boss house,” Abhishek wrote in the note.

He continued, “I didn’t imagine that my past would be dragged into the present. After years of silence and separation, to see a “fame digger” I once loved with all my heart now trying to tarnish my image and reputation for a moment of fame will be beyond painful.”

“It has taken me immense courage and strength to rise above that dark phase of my life, to heal, and to rebuild my career on my own terms. Every step I’ve taken has been with honesty and hard work. To have that questioned or attacked in such a cheap and disgraceful manner is heartbreaking and deeply unfair,” Abhishek Bajaj added.

Abhishek's performance in Bogg Boss 19 has made him a popular pick among the viewers. His connection with 21-year-old Ashnoor Kaur has also been talked about a lot; however, both Abhishek and Ashnoor have denied that their relationship is romantic.