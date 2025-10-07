Tamannaah Bhatia on shooting Ghafoor song in a day: 'I’ve never done this before

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is currently enjoying the success of her latest dance track, Ghafoor, from the film The B****ds of Bollywood. The high-energy song, which marks her first collaboration with debut director Aryan Khan, was a unique professional experience for the actress, particularly due to the tight shooting schedule.
Tamannaah recently spoke about the ambitious feat of filming the complex dance number in just one day, an undertaking she admitted was unprecedented in her career. The rapid-fire shoot was made possible by a collaborative team, which included veteran choreographer Farah Khan.
“I shot this song in a day - I’ve never done this before. It was magic because they knew what they were shooting. I truly believe that shooting a dance song in one day is truly an ambitious feat,” she said.
The actor praised the clarity of her first-time director. “He is super clear and perceptive. His first show has gotten a lot of love," she noted, adding that the successful execution was a team effort. "I think we managed it because of Farah, because of Ravivarman, the cinematographer, and Aryan Khan calling the shots!”
Tamannaah's ability to command the screen in high-energy musical sequences is well-established, especially with her track record, including chartbusters like Kaavaalaa and Aaj Ki Raat. However, looking ahead, she expressed a desire to broaden her portfolio into more action-oriented roles.
“Definitely doing something in the action space - that is something I really aspire to do,” Tamannaah explained. “I would also like to do something that is like an adventure film. I think that genre is not really touched much, but I’d like to do something like that.”
As she continues to receive appreciation for her work in 'Ghafoor,' audiences are keen to see what challenging new roles the accomplished actress and dancer will take on next.