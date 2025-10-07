Tamannaah Bhatia on shooting Ghafoor song in a day: 'I’ve never done this before

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is currently enjoying the success of her latest dance track, Ghafoor, from the film The B****ds of Bollywood. The high-energy song, which marks her first collaboration with debut director Aryan Khan, was a unique professional experience for the actress, particularly due to the tight shooting schedule.

The actor reflects on the shooting of the hit song from The B****ds of Bollywood

Tamannaah recently spoke about the ambitious feat of filming the complex dance number in just one day, an undertaking she admitted was unprecedented in her career. The rapid-fire shoot was made possible by a collaborative team, which included veteran choreographer Farah Khan.

“I shot this song in a day - I’ve never done this before. It was magic because they knew what they were shooting. I truly believe that shooting a dance song in one day is truly an ambitious feat,” she said.