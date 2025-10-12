Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 set for 2026 release; will add Venom, Gwen Stacy and more

Marvel Animation has officially announced that the second season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will premiere on Disney+ in fall 2026. The reveal took place during New York Comic Con, where attendees were treated to an exclusive trailer.
The trailer confirmed that Season 2 will introduce the Venom symbiote and Gwen Stacy, while also bringing back Charlie Cox as Daredevil. Fans also got glimpses of returning characters Norman and Harry Osborn, classic foes like Doctor Octopus, Chameleon, and Scorpion, and the awakening of Nico Minoru’s magical powers.
Hudson Thames reprises his role as Peter Parker in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which first debuted on Disney+ in early 2025. The animated series exists in a separate universe from Tom Holland's Spider-Man within the MCU, featuring several notable differences.
Rather than being mentored by Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, this version of Peter is guided by Norman Osborn (voiced by Colman Domingo), the Oscorp CEO and future Green Goblin. Norman offers Peter and his friends internships, though his true intentions remain questionable.
In this version, Peter’s close companions are influencer Harry Osborn (Zeno Robinson) and secret witch Nico Minoru (Grace Song), instead of Zendaya’s MJ and Jacob Batalon’s Ned. The voice cast also features Eugene Byrd as a young Tombstone, Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius, Charlie Cox reprising Daredevil, Kari Wahlgren as Aunt May, Aleks Le as Amadeus Cho, and Jonathan Medina as Scorpion.
Season 1 concluded with several major cliffhangers: Doctor Strange (Robert Atkin Downes) helped Spider-Man battle the Venom symbiote after it entered from another dimension, Norman Osborn secretly kept part of the symbiote for his experiments, and it was revealed that Peter’s father, Richard Parker, is still alive and imprisoned.
