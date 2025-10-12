Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 set for 2026 release; will add Venom, Gwen Stacy and more

Marvel Animation has officially announced that the second season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will premiere on Disney+ in fall 2026. The reveal took place during New York Comic Con, where attendees were treated to an exclusive trailer.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man explores Peter Parker's origin story

The trailer confirmed that Season 2 will introduce the Venom symbiote and Gwen Stacy, while also bringing back Charlie Cox as Daredevil. Fans also got glimpses of returning characters Norman and Harry Osborn, classic foes like Doctor Octopus, Chameleon, and Scorpion, and the awakening of Nico Minoru’s magical powers.