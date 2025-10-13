SNL's Weekend Update co-host Michael Che says he's 'very sick' just before new episode

Saturday Night Live “Weekend Update” anchor Michael Che shared recently that he was feeling “very sick” just hours ahead of Saturday’s live broadcast.
Che shared on his Instagram Stories that he was unwell, posting the update roughly an hour before the show’s dress rehearsal was set to start. "i feel very sick. dont expect a lot out of me tonight. or any night," he wrote.
In another slide, he shared a reply from a fan that read, "We never do king 🙏 feel better" and he wrote underneath, "ummmmm.. thats actually very rude. [your] king is displeased."
It's not exactly clear as to what he is suffering with.
It was uncertain whether Che would recover in time to join his co-anchor, Colin Jost, or if a fellow cast member or former star might step in for him for the first show of the season. This Saturday's host was former SNL cast member and “Weekend Update” anchor Amy Poehler, with musical guest Role Model. The Parks and Recreation star previously helmed the mock news desk from 2004 to 2008, sharing the role first with Tina Fey and later with Seth Meyers.
Since tonight’s episode is both hosted by a former cast member and marks the official 50th anniversary of SNL’s Oct. 11, 1975, debut, Meyers and Fey joined Poehler on the show in separate segments. Poehler's Parks & Rec star Aubrey Plaza also joined her on a sketch about the Hunting Wives.
Che began his SNL journey as a writer in 2013 before stepping in as “Weekend Update” co-anchor alongside Colin Jost the following year, replacing Cecily Strong at the start of season 40. Now in his 12th season on the desk, Che ranks as the show’s second-longest-running “Update” anchor, following Jost.
