SNL's Weekend Update co-host Michael Che says he's 'very sick' just before new episode

Saturday Night Live “Weekend Update” anchor Michael Che shared recently that he was feeling “very sick” just hours ahead of Saturday’s live broadcast.

Che shared on his Instagram Stories that he was unwell, posting the update roughly an hour before the show’s dress rehearsal was set to start. "i feel very sick. dont expect a lot out of me tonight. or any night," he wrote.

In another slide, he shared a reply from a fan that read, "We never do king 🙏 feel better" and he wrote underneath, "ummmmm.. thats actually very rude. [your] king is displeased."

It's not exactly clear as to what he is suffering with.