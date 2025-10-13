The Inbetweeners revival on its way with original cast

More than a decade after The Inbetweeners last appeared on screens, a revival of the beloved British sitcom has officially been confirmed.
Reports have confirmed that a deal had been finalized between production company Banijay UK and the show’s creators, paving the way for the comedy’s long-awaited return.
Creators Damon Beesley and Iain Morris expressed their enthusiasm in a joint statement, saying they were “incredibly excited” to be “plotting more adventures for our four favourite friends.”
Originally airing on Channel 4’s sister network E4, The Inbetweeners followed four awkward sixth form students navigating teenage life.
The series ran for three seasons from 2008 to 2010, catapulting its stars — Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison, and Joe Thomas — to fame. It also earned multiple British Comedy Awards and a TV Bafta Audience Award.
After the series concluded in 2010, it spawned two successful spin-off films in 2011 and 2014, each focusing on the boys’ holiday escapades.
In 2019, Channel 4 produced Fwends Reunited to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary, but the special was widely criticised by fans and reviewers who found it disappointing.
Rumours of a reunion or third movie have persisted since 2014. While Joe Thomas suggested last year that the cast would be open to returning, Simon Bird later stated he could “emphatically” say “that there are no prospects of a reunion.”
Similarly, in 2022, James Buckley remarked there was “not enough money in the world” to make him reprise his role as Jay, explaining he wouldn’t want to risk “spoiling” the show’s legacy.