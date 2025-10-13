The Inbetweeners revival on its way with original cast

More than a decade after The Inbetweeners last appeared on screens, a revival of the beloved British sitcom has officially been confirmed.

Reports have confirmed that a deal had been finalized between production company Banijay UK and the show’s creators, paving the way for the comedy’s long-awaited return.

Hit comedy The Inbetweeners set for comeback next year

Creators Damon Beesley and Iain Morris expressed their enthusiasm in a joint statement, saying they were “incredibly excited” to be “plotting more adventures for our four favourite friends.”

Originally airing on Channel 4’s sister network E4, The Inbetweeners followed four awkward sixth form students navigating teenage life.