Salman Khan's Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded is headed to Qatar this November

Salman Khan is gearing up to bring his blockbuster stage extravaganza, “Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded,” to Qatar this November. The tour series is set for November 14 at the Asian Town Amphitheatre in Doha.

The show will feature Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, and Stebin Ben.

"Qatar get ready for DA-BANGG THE TOUR RELOADED on 14th November 2025 at Asian Town Amphitheatre, DOHA," Salman Khan shared on Instagram.