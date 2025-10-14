Salman Khan's Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded is headed to Qatar this November

Salman Khan is gearing up to bring his blockbuster stage extravaganza, “Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded,” to Qatar this November. The tour series is set for November 14 at the Asian Town Amphitheatre in Doha.
The show will feature Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, and Stebin Ben.
"Qatar get ready for DA-BANGG THE TOUR RELOADED on 14th November 2025 at Asian Town Amphitheatre, DOHA," Salman Khan shared on Instagram.
The concert series Da-Bangg Tour launched in 2017 and became a global sensation, as it featured high-octane dance numbers and celebrity performances. The “Reloaded” edition, recently wowed crowds in Dubai and Jeddah, is headed to North America and Qatar in 2025.
Fans in Qatar are eagerly awaiting the spectacular showcase, which will feature Salman’s biggest hits, along with Prabhu Deva’s signature choreography.
Tickets are now available on Q-Tickets, priced from 150 QAR (₹3,420) for Silver seats to 10,000 QAR (₹2,28,000) for the exclusive Meet & Greet experience. Pre-registration is mandatory, with bookings open only through official outlets: Q-Tickets, Virgin Megastore, and Platinumlist.
