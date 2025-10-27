Bigg Boss 19: Why fans blame Nehal Chudasama for Baseer Ali's eviction

The latest eviction on Bigg Boss 19 has stirred major backlash among viewers. Contestants Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama’s unexpected exit from the reality show has sparked outrage and disbelief across social media.

Fans flooded social media to question the double elimination, especially since it was unpredictable.

Fans believe Nehal and Baseer's love angle could have led to their eviction

Many fans assumed that at least one contestant out of Nehal and Baseer would be led to the secret room, possible Baseer since Nehal spent around a week in the secret room already.

Fans called the double eviction unfair while some speculated that Baseer’s focus wavered due to his growing “love angle” with Nehal which also may have split some of his votes.