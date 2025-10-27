Bigg Boss 19: Why fans blame Nehal Chudasama for Baseer Ali's eviction

The latest eviction on Bigg Boss 19 has stirred major backlash among viewers. Contestants Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama’s unexpected exit from the reality show has sparked outrage and disbelief across social media.
Fans flooded social media to question the double elimination, especially since it was unpredictable.
Many fans assumed that at least one contestant out of Nehal and Baseer would be led to the secret room, possible Baseer since Nehal spent around a week in the secret room already.
Fans called the double eviction unfair while some speculated that Baseer’s focus wavered due to his growing “love angle” with Nehal which also may have split some of his votes.
Many viewers believe Baseer’s growing closeness with Nehal may have displeased his fans, since many considered it to be a strategic move for more screen time.
Some fan pages suggest the makers may have opted for a double elimination to shake things up, especially since Week 9 had become predictable. There’s speculation that production wanted to introduce fresh tension and alliances by removing a couple that had become too comfortable.
Not to mention the wild card bombshell which host Salman Khan revealed this weekend. As per Salman, the show will see a third wild card entry which could pave the way for different alliances.
Co-contestant Amaal Mallik's team showed support in favour of Baseer on social media. "What happened was unbelievable and absolutely shocking. @Baseer_Bob, one of the most deserving players, didn’t get the chance he deserved. His eviction was unbelievable. Baseer and Amaal weren’t just players...they were allies who understood the game and had each other’s backs. Team Amaal Mallik stands with him, always."
A fan wrote, "No one can replace the energy and honesty that Baseer brought. He was the one contestant who made the show feel real."
"Baseer deserves all our support! From his dedication, talent, and charm, it’s clear he’s the heart of the game. Let’s stand united and make sure his efforts are recognized," another fan wrote.
