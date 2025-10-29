Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai: Shilpa Shinde might reprise her role as Angoori, replacing Shubhangi Atre

Shubhangi Atre replaced Shilpa in the role in 2016, and her stint was well-received as well. There are no official announcements from the show or from Atre about her departure. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai celebrated 10 years on air on March 4, 2025 and had aired its 2000th episode in March 2023.

A source told a media portal, "Yes, there are talks for Shilpa to return as Angoori Bhabhi and everyone is hoping the deal materialises soon. The decision was made as everyone feels the show needs a revival. After running successfully for a decade, the channel wants to introduce new elements and characters to refresh Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai.”

The source further added, “A new set is being built, and viewers can expect major changes in the storyline. The makers plan to begin shooting for Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0 by mid-December.”

Around February this year, it was revealed that the show could be getting a movie. Actor Rohitashv Gour, who portrays Manmohan Tiwari, on the show, even confirmed the news, saying, “Ji, wakayi yeh sach hai! We are super excited, as actors we all dream to see ourselves back on the silver screen and it’s happening. It’s like a dream come true.”

A source from the production unit had shared with media back then that the star cast will include Rohitashv and Vidisha, Aasif Sheikh (who plays Vibhuti Narayan Mishra), and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Tiwari) alongside other characters who have been part of the show’s success. However, nothing much has been heard about the film.