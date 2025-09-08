Warner Bros. sues Midjourney for AI images of Superman, Batman and other characters

According to Associated Press, "The lawsuit alleges Midjourney trained its AI system on “illegal copies” of Warner Bros. works and encourages its users to pick iconic characters like Batman, Wonder Woman, Scooby-Doo or the Powerpuff Girls and create downloaded images and videos of those characters in “every imaginable scene.”"

Warner Bros. has said that it will be quite easy for Midjourney to limit generation of images whose ownership does not belong to them. The entertainment company believes that it must be compensated for damages with up to $150,000 per infringed work.

The lawsuit against the AI company further states that such tools lead to "consumer confusion regarding what is lawful and what is not lawful by misleading its subscribers to believe that Midjourney’s massive copying and the countless infringing images and videos generated by its Service are somehow authorized by Warner Bros. Discovery", reports Associated Press.

Midjourney has not yet responded to the Warner Bros lawsuit but had denied all allegations of copyright infringement levelled by Disney and Universal back in June.

"Training a generative AI model to understand concepts by extracting statistical information embedded in copyrighted works is a quintessentially transformative fair use – a determination resoundingly supported by courts that have considered the issue", Midjourney had said.

The lawsuit is titled, Warner Bros Entertainment Inc et al v Midjourney Inc, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 25-08376.