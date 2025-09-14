The Witcher season 4: Liam Hemsworth debuts as Geralt in teaser, release date revealed

As previously confirmed, “Liam Hemsworth is picking up Geralt of Rivia’s sword for The Witcher’s final two chapters: Seasons 4 and 5.” Fans had only seen a brief teaser of Liam as Geralt earlier this year, but Netflix has now unveiled the first full clip featuring the new White Wolf in action. The footage debuted in a unique way during the Canelo vs. Crawford fight, where Liam appeared in character to introduce the scene.

In the clip, Geralt faces off against a terrifying supernatural enemy. “In the scene, Geralt (Hemsworth) faces a wraith — a ghostly, vengeful spirit. Geralt’s sword proves useless against the spectral foe, so he uses his Witcher Signs: first Aard (to blast it back), then Yrden (to trap it in a magical cage). With the wraith immobilized, Geralt reaches into its chest and crushes the dark, glowing mass at its core, causing the wraith to dissipate into black dust.”

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich offered some insight into what fans can expect as the saga nears its conclusion. “One of the things we always say is that it wouldn’t be The Witcher if everything ended happily,” Hissrich told Tudum. Addressing the transition to a new Geralt, she added, “Show up, be willing to be surprised, be willing to accept that things look different, and know that the core of what you love is still there.”