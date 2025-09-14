With ‘The Grand Finale,’ ‘Downton Abbey’ is really coming to an end

Downton after Violet Crawley, and Maggie Smith

In the first film, the family prepared for a visit from the king and the queen. In the second, they traveled to the South of France and said goodbye to the Dowager, Maggie Smith’s sharp, beloved matriarch who had been with the show from the beginning and was a large part of the reason it even got made. There were many farewell parties for her on set. Then, two years after the film was released, Smith died at 89.

“She was a fantastic character in the show and she was fantastic character in life,” Fellowes said. “I don’t think I’m likely to have another partnership as I had with her. No, we weren’t best friends. We didn’t take a house by the sea together. But she knew how to play what I wrote and I knew how to write for that character.”

Smith, he said, made something iconic out of that character, which is a writer’s dream. But after the character died, and then the actor, the question remained: What happens to everyone else? The third film brings things back to the home as Lord Grantham prepares to finally hang up his hat and let Lady Mary run things on her own.

“The idea was to give all the fans the knowledge that this is how the camera finally pulls away and we leave Downton to its future,” Neame said.

The title was a slightly grandiose way of announcing their clear intention that this is the last film and the story is ending. Well, at least the story for this cast.

Life after the Grand Finale

It would be naive in this era of intellectual property to say definitively that there will never be more “Downton Abbey” stories. People regularly ask Fellowes if there might ever be a crossover with his current series, “The Gilded Age.”

“I keep being told that I am to do it, so we’ll have to wait and see if this proves to be true,” Fellowes laughed.

What everyone knows, however, is that this is an end. And they’re at peace with that, however bittersweet it might be.

“If this is where it ends, I’m happy. If there’s no further visit to Downton, we have a beginning, a middle and an end,” Neame said. “It stands for all time and if nothing more ever comes of this, I’m absolutely delighted to have a proper ending to a story and not have a show that fizzled out.”

Besides new audiences are discovering “Downton Abbey” all the time thanks to its availability on streaming services.

“I got a very sweet message today from a 16-year-old who’s obsessed with the show, and she was only 1 when it started,” Bonneville said. “I’m very proud, I think we all are, to be part of something that will resonate and allow people to escape from the horrors of day-to-day life for a long time to come.”