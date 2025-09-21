Pakistani dating show sparks anger ahead of its debut on YouTube

A dating show modeled on “Love Island” that features Pakistani contestants has sparked anger in the Muslim-majority country, despite no episodes being aired yet, and the series being only accessible on YouTube.

The country’s broadcasting regulator said Saturday it was not in a position to act on the public complaints because it had no authority over the streaming platform.

Lazawal Ishq, or Eternal Love, is hosted by Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar and filmed in Istanbul. Adapted from the Turkish format, Aşk Adası, and resembling the successful “Love Island” international franchise, it brings together four Pakistani men and women in a luxury villa where their every interaction is filmed. In Pakistan, extra-marital relationships are illegal, and there are stigmas around dating.

Last week, Omar shared a teaser of her cruising along the Bosporus before welcoming contestants into the villa. But the promo quickly drew criticism online, with detractors labeling the format “un-Islamic” and accusing it of copying Western culture.