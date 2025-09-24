Dolly Singh returns with the third season of Best Worst Date

Popular content creator and actor Dolly Singh, who is known for her knack for digital storytelling and relatability, is back with the much-anticipated third season of her popular Instagram and YouTube series, Best Worst Date. Releasing today, the new season takes the microdrama to the hills, blending romance, drama, and heartfelt moments into a binge-worthy saga.
Season three sees the protagonists, Palak and Nikhil, escape the city for a spontaneous getaway. What begins as a dreamy romantic trip quickly turns into an emotional rollercoaster, complete with late arrivals, awkward one-room stays, hilarious mishaps, unexpected adventures, and quiet heart-to-heart moments under the stars.
Dolly, who not only stars in the series but also writes and produces it, infuses the new season with a deeper question: is love enough, or is compatibility the key to a lasting relationship? The story taps into relatable themes of ambition, independence, and intimacy, all wrapped in her trademark blend of comedy and honesty.
For Dolly, filming this season was a deeply personal experience. "This is our most fun season so far. A rom-com in the hills—who doesn’t enjoy that, right?" she shared. "Shooting in Nainital, my hometown, was a dream come true. The fact that my parents even came to bless us on set made it extra special."
While the show is lighthearted, it doesn't shy away from poignant questions. "While Season 3 is lighthearted, it also sheds light onto something deeper: is compatibility necessary, or can opposites actually make it work? It’s a question I’ve seen many of my friends face, and I hope this season helps people relate—and maybe even find some answers of their own," she added.
The previous two seasons of Best Worst Date were popular among audiences and it has been lauded for its high-quality production and sharp writing.