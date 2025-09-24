Dolly Singh returns with the third season of Best Worst Date

Popular content creator and actor Dolly Singh, who is known for her knack for digital storytelling and relatability, is back with the much-anticipated third season of her popular Instagram and YouTube series, Best Worst Date. Releasing today, the new season takes the microdrama to the hills, blending romance, drama, and heartfelt moments into a binge-worthy saga.

The third season of Best Worst Date makes you question love and compatibility

Season three sees the protagonists, Palak and Nikhil, escape the city for a spontaneous getaway. What begins as a dreamy romantic trip quickly turns into an emotional rollercoaster, complete with late arrivals, awkward one-room stays, hilarious mishaps, unexpected adventures, and quiet heart-to-heart moments under the stars.

Dolly, who not only stars in the series but also writes and produces it, infuses the new season with a deeper question: is love enough, or is compatibility the key to a lasting relationship? The story taps into relatable themes of ambition, independence, and intimacy, all wrapped in her trademark blend of comedy and honesty.