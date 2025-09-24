Zach Cregger confirms 'Weapons' prequel centred on Aunt Gladys is actually happening

Interestingly the idea for the prequel existed even before the release of Weapons. Zach revealed, “I was ready. I had it kind of in my pocket before the movie came out.” Clearly this isn’t a last-minute decision but a long-considered plan to explore more of Aunt Gladys’ origins.

The storyline for the prequel draws inspiration from a chapter that was originally cut from Weapons during development. As Zach noted, “There’s a story and I’m pretty excited about it.” This suggests that elements from the original film will be expanded further. This will offer fans fresh insights while maintaining continuity with the first movie.

Currently, Zach is juggling multiple projects, including his reboot of Resident Evil for Sony. It is set to begin production in Prague. And he has also written a screenplay titled Henchman set in the DC Universe, which Warner Bros. and DC Studios are considering. These commitments may affect the production timeline for the Weapons prequel.