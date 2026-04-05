Netflix renews 'Love on the Spectrum' for fifth season

Streaming platform Netflix has renewed its “Love on the Spectrum" series for the fifth season.

Created by Cian O’Clery and Karina Holden, the upcoming season will have actors Abbey, David, Kaelynn, Subodh, Dani, Steve, and James return to reprise their roles, according to an entertainment news outlet.

However, Connor Tomlinson, who has been in the last three seasons, won’t be returning for the fifth instalment of the show.

Emmy Award-winning docu-reality series Love on the Spectrum returns 2027

“Love on the Spectrum" is a documentary-reality series which follows young adults on the autism spectrum as they navigate the dating world, search for romantic connections, and manage relationships The first season of “Love on the Spectrum" released in 2022, followed by the second season in 2024 and the third season in 2025.