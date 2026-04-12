David Duchovny says he doesn't know if Mulder will feature in the X-Files Reboot, but has talked to Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler’s reboot of The X-Files is progressing at Hulu, with Danielle Deadwyler set to star as one of the two leads. According to reports, the revival from Coogler has officially received a pilot order after first being reported in 2023. The report also notes that writer Jennifer Yale, known for work on See, The Copenhagen Test, and Dexter, has joined the project as showrunner.

Deadwyler has appeared in series like Atlanta and Watchmen, and in recent years has taken on major roles in films such as Till (2022), I Saw the TV Glow (2024), and Carry-On (2024). She also led Jaume Collet-Serra’s The Woman in the Yard last year.

Reports suggest the reboot will follow “two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents” who “form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena.”

Coogler is set to write and direct the pilot while also executive producing alongside Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian under Proximity Media. Chris Carter, who created the original series, will also serve as an executive producer, along with Yale.

The X-Files reboot does not yet have a release date, and details about the rest of the cast and the number of episodes remain unknown. It’s also uncertain whether any original stars, such as David Duchovny, who played Fox Mulder or Gillian Anderson, who portrayed Dana Scully, will be involved. Anderson has indicated she’s at least curious to see how the project develops.

“There’s a chance [the show] will happen, whether I am involved in it is a whole other thing,” Anderson said of Coogler’s reboot in 2024. “But in his hands — I'm not saying no — because I think he is really cool. I think if he did it, it would probably be done incredibly well, and maybe I'll pop in for a little something something."