Hollywood pushes back against Paramount's WB takeover in open letter

Those backing the letter argue their concerns are grounded in experience, pointing out that years of mergers have already reshaped Hollywood into a landscape dominated by a few vertically integrated giants—think Amazon’s acquisition of MGM. They warn that a Paramount–Warner Bros. merger could shrink the field to just four major U.S. studios, a level of concentration many believe would drastically influence the kinds of films that get greenlit. The sheer range of signatories highlights how seriously the issue is being taken. Filmmakers like David Fincher, Denis Villeneuve, and J. J. Abrams have joined voices with auteurs such as Yorgos Lanthimos and blockbuster directors like Destin Daniel Cretton, signalling concern across both indie and big-studio spaces.

Actors have also rallied in large numbers. Established names including Joaquin Phoenix, Rosario Dawson, Mark Ruffalo, Glenn Close, Noah Wyle, and Bryan Cranston appear alongside emerging talent, artists whose careers could be stifled in a system with fewer studios and fewer opportunities.

A recent study found that Hollywood has lost over 42,000 jobs between 2022 and 2024. This reflects an industry still struggling to recover from pandemic-era shutdowns and the dual labor strikes that followed. Past mergers have only deepened these challenges - Disney’s 2019 acquisition of Fox’s entertainment assets and Discovery’s takeover of AT&T’s WarnerMedia both led to significant layoffs.

The formation of Warner Bros. Discovery under David Zaslav brought aggressive cost-cutting measures, with thousands of jobs eliminated as the company grappled with roughly $43 billion in debt inherited from the merger. Now, Paramount’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. raises fresh concerns, as it would push the combined company’s debt burden to an estimated $79 billion. Critics argue this could trigger another wave of cuts, further straining an already fragile workforce.

“We are deeply concerned by indications of support for this merger that prioritize the interests of a small group of powerful stakeholders over the broader public good,” the letter said. “The integrity, independence, and diversity of our industry would be grievously compromised. Competition is essential for a healthy economy and a healthy democracy. So is thoughtful regulation and enforcement.”