Good Omens Season 3 trailer teases an emotional final chapter

The trailer for the third and final season of the Good Omens adaptation has been released, and the story is set to conclude in a single 90-minute episode.

Picking up from the events of Season 2, the trailer sees Aziraphale and Crowley reunite for what appears to be their most personal and high-stakes journey yet. Their centuries-long bond remains strained after Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) chose to return to Heaven, leaving Crowley (David Tennant) behind. Now serving as the Supreme Archangel, Aziraphale is burdened with overseeing the Second Coming.

The final chapter promises an emotional reunion and high-stakes chaos

Sheen and Tennant reprise their roles, alongside returning cast members including Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Liz Carr, Paul Chahidi, Quelin Sepulveda, and Derek Jacobi, with Bilal Hasna joining as Jesus.