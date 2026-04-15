Good Omens Season 3 trailer teases an emotional final chapter

The trailer for the third and final season of the Good Omens adaptation has been released, and the story is set to conclude in a single 90-minute episode.
Picking up from the events of Season 2, the trailer sees Aziraphale and Crowley reunite for what appears to be their most personal and high-stakes journey yet. Their centuries-long bond remains strained after Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) chose to return to Heaven, leaving Crowley (David Tennant) behind. Now serving as the Supreme Archangel, Aziraphale is burdened with overseeing the Second Coming.
Sheen and Tennant reprise their roles, alongside returning cast members including Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Liz Carr, Paul Chahidi, Quelin Sepulveda, and Derek Jacobi, with Bilal Hasna joining as Jesus.
The season faced delays due to sexual assault allegations against creator Neil Gaiman, which he has denied. Though Gaiman co-wrote the finale, he stepped back from production, and the season was reworked into a single feature-length episode.
Based on the novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, Good Omens follows an angel and a demon who grow fond of Earth and attempt to prevent the apocalypse. While Season 1 closely adapted the book, Season 2 leaned into the evolving relationship between the two, culminating in a painful split when Aziraphale rejected Crowley’s love confession.
Season 3 appears to revisit that fallout, with Aziraphale grappling with regret. Tasked with guiding the Second Coming, he faces chaos when Jesus goes missing on Earth, prompting him to seek Crowley’s help once again. The trailer hints at their uneasy reunion, and Crowley even appears with unusual white streaks in his hair, which many fans think is possibly a sign of redemption or exposure to angelic influence.