Vampire Tales: Marvel is bringing back its vampire horror experiment from the 1970s

Marvel Comics and Dark Horse Comics are collaborating to release cult-favorite slice of 1970s horror with The Best of Marvel’s Vampire Tales Vol. 1. This nearly 300-page hardcover compiles highlights from the first six issues of the original anthology, showcasing work from legendary creators like Tony Isabella, Gardner Fox, Roy Thomas, Gil Kane, and Steve Gerber.

Before Blade was cool, Marvel served ‘Vampire Tales’

Vampire Tales was originally published between 1973 and 1975 and ran for 11 issues and an annual. It was produced under Marvel’s sister imprint, Magazine Management, which allowed the series to bypass traditional comic book restrictions. Printed in a larger magazine format with painted covers and richly detailed black-and-white interiors, it catered to a more mature audience and featured far more explicit horror than standard comics of the time.

Vampire Tales brought vampire lore to the forefront with stories which spotlighted fan favourites such as Morbius, the conflicted Living Vampire; some of the earliest solo stories of Blade; and Lilith, the deadly daughter of Dracula. Now, these tales return in a premium archival format, so fans can revisit a standout era of horror storytelling.