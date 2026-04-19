Vampire Tales: Marvel is bringing back its vampire horror experiment from the 1970s

Marvel Comics and Dark Horse Comics are collaborating to release cult-favorite slice of 1970s horror with The Best of Marvel’s Vampire Tales Vol. 1. This nearly 300-page hardcover compiles highlights from the first six issues of the original anthology, showcasing work from legendary creators like Tony Isabella, Gardner Fox, Roy Thomas, Gil Kane, and Steve Gerber.
Vampire Tales was originally published between 1973 and 1975 and ran for 11 issues and an annual. It was produced under Marvel’s sister imprint, Magazine Management, which allowed the series to bypass traditional comic book restrictions. Printed in a larger magazine format with painted covers and richly detailed black-and-white interiors, it catered to a more mature audience and featured far more explicit horror than standard comics of the time.
Vampire Tales brought vampire lore to the forefront with stories which spotlighted fan favourites such as Morbius, the conflicted Living Vampire; some of the earliest solo stories of Blade; and Lilith, the deadly daughter of Dracula. Now, these tales return in a premium archival format, so fans can revisit a standout era of horror storytelling.
In the U.S., horror comics were widely popular until the censors led a crackdown on them in the mid-1950s. A psychiatrist named Fredric Wertham at the time claimed the comics in general caused increased juvenile delinquency. The controversy led to congressional hearings, where Bill Gaines defended EC titles such as Tales from the Crypt, ultimately unsuccessfully.
The fallout saw the rise of the Comics Code Authority, which heavily restricted horror content and contributed to EC’s collapse. Despite the Code, publishers found workarounds. In the 1960s, Warren Publishing avoided censorship by releasing black-and-white horror magazines like Creepy and Eerie, sold on newsstands rather than as traditional comics. Marvel later adopted a similar strategy with Vampire Tales, even though it had publicly adhered to the Code.
Though often underrated, this anthology embraced full-fledged horror unlike more mainstream titles featuring characters like Morbius, Werewolf by Night, and Blade which leaned on superhero narratives. Stories ran significantly longer than standard comics and were accompanied by features such as essays, including one by Chris Claremont discussing The Vampire: His Kith and Kin.
The series featured stories with popular characters like Blade and Morbius and introduced the fan-favourite succubus Satana, sister to Daimon Hellstrom. The new collection is set to arrive on October 26, just in time for Halloween, and is currently available for preorder online.
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