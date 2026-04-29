Attack on Titan’s creator remains torn over its ending, a new exhibit reveals

The evolution of Eren Yeager from a tragic hero to a full-scale antagonist remains one of the most gripping elements of Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan. Yet, the author himself has expressed some internal conflict regarding the series' divisive finale.

The tragedy of choice: Why Attack on Titan's Eren Yeager deserved a human end

As a part of a recent update to the Attack on Titan in HITA Museum in Isayama’s hometown, Hita City, the museum added 26 newly selected pages of original manga artwork.

A featured comment has a statement from Isayama where he admits to feeling a sense of insincerity regarding the story's conclusion. This candid reflection accompanied an expansion of the museum’s collection on April 24, which introduced 26 fresh pages of original manga illustrations to the hometown exhibit.