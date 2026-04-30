Jennifer Lopez returns to rom-com territory with this Netflix film

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for “Office Romance,” a rom-com led by Jennifer Lopez, set to premiere on June 5.

The film follows two career-driven individuals whose secret office affair begins to blur the lines between ambition and emotion. Alongside Lopez, the movie stars Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein, with a supporting cast that includes Betty Gilpin, Amy Sedaris, Tony Hale, Bradley Whitford and Edward James Olmos.

Jennifer Lopez headlines Netflix’s Office Romance with Brett Goldstein

Goldstein co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Kelly, a Ted Lasso co-creator. The film is directed by Ol Parker, whose previous credits include Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Ticket to Paradise.