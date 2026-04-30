Jennifer Lopez returns to rom-com territory with this Netflix film

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for “Office Romance,” a rom-com led by Jennifer Lopez, set to premiere on June 5.
The film follows two career-driven individuals whose secret office affair begins to blur the lines between ambition and emotion. Alongside Lopez, the movie stars Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein, with a supporting cast that includes Betty Gilpin, Amy Sedaris, Tony Hale, Bradley Whitford and Edward James Olmos.
Goldstein co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Kelly, a Ted Lasso co-creator. The film is directed by Ol Parker, whose previous credits include Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Ticket to Paradise.
The project marks another collaboration between Lopez and Netflix, following her roles in The Mother and Atlas. It's important to note that Jennifer Lopez was widely considered a rom-com sensation in the '90s and 2000s, thanks to her her consistency and box-office appeal in the genre.
Through the late ’90s and 2000s, she headlined a string of successful romantic comedies like The Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan and Monster-in-Law. Even in recent years, with projects like Marry Me and Shotgun Wedding, she has kept rom-coms relevant for new audiences.
Most recently, she appeared in the 2025 musical drama “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” Meanwhile, Goldstein has been seen in projects like Shrinking, Love, Death & Robots and The Garfield Movie.