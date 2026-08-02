Wonder Man star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II reacts after Disney+ reverses Season 2 renewal

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has broken his silence after Marvel's Wonder Man lost its previously announced second-season renewal at Disney+.

Disney+ had initially renewed the series for Season 2 in March, but reversed the decision on Thursday, leaving fans and the cast surprised. The move comes despite Wonder Man delivering a respectable debut when it premiered in late January, amassing 618 million minutes viewed during its first week, according to Nielsen.

Marvel's Wonder Man cancelled after Season 2 renewal; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II responds

Although the series later dropped out of the streaming charts' top 10 original titles, it maintained strong reviews from both critics and audiences. Abdul-Mateen's performance as the superhero also earned him an Emmy nomination.

Following the unexpected cancellation, Abdul-Mateen shared his response with fans in an Instagram post.