Gossip Girl author set to pen a standalone sequel novel for Blair Waldorf

Blair Waldorf, aka the Queen B of Upper East Side, is poised for a comeback in a new standalone novel titled Blair, penned by original series creator Cecily von Ziegesar.
Reports suggest that Alloy Entertainment has closed a major deal for the book with Grand Central Publishing. Alloy Entertainment will retain film and television rights, in keeping with its long-standing strategy of licensing publishing rights while holding onto adaptation potential. While no screen project has been announced, the property is expected to draw interest from the television world.
Set two decades after the original bestselling series, the story follows an Upper East Side socialite in her '40s as she returns to New York City with plans to reclaim her status at the top of Manhattan’s social hierarchy. The novel is currently slated for a Summer 2027 release.
First published in 2002, the Gossip Girl novel series sold more than six million copies worldwide, was translated into 25 languages and spent over 100 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list. Alloy later adapted the books into the hugely successful six-season television series for The CW in 2007, created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage in partnership with Warner Bros. Television. The franchise expanded further with a two-season revival on HBO Max in 2021, cementing its status as a lasting pop-culture phenomenon.
It's unclear if Leighton Meester would be open to reprising the role that made her a fan favourite. The actor recently reflected on her Gossip Girl legacy at last year’s SAG Awards, and appeared in a playful skit alongside the show’s narrator, Kristen Bell.