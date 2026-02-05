Gossip Girl author set to pen a standalone sequel novel for Blair Waldorf

Blair Waldorf, aka the Queen B of Upper East Side, is poised for a comeback in a new standalone novel titled Blair, penned by original series creator Cecily von Ziegesar.

Gossip Girl author is writing another novel on Blair Waldorf

Reports suggest that Alloy Entertainment has closed a major deal for the book with Grand Central Publishing. Alloy Entertainment will retain film and television rights, in keeping with its long-standing strategy of licensing publishing rights while holding onto adaptation potential. While no screen project has been announced, the property is expected to draw interest from the television world.

Set two decades after the original bestselling series, the story follows an Upper East Side socialite in her '40s as she returns to New York City with plans to reclaim her status at the top of Manhattan’s social hierarchy. The novel is currently slated for a Summer 2027 release.