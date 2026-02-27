Siddhant Chaturvedi on Do Deewane Seher Mein and why the long game was always the game for him

Between cinema and music

Beyond cinema, Siddhant’s creative impulses stretch into poetry. Scroll through his social media, and you’ll find verses that oscillate between vulnerability and defiance. We asked whether writing is a form of self-healing, and he says, “It’s definitely a form of release for me. Writing helps me channel all my energy into something creative and honest, and sharing it feels like letting it breathe beyond me.”

The influence of that culture is also visible in his love for music. “Music has always been my thing, way beyond movies. I love digging up indie artists, sharing tracks I’m currently vibing with, or just supporting homegrown voices.”

Much like his character in Gully Boy, Siddhant also has a defined relationship with hip-hop and music. For Siddhant, hip-hop is not an aesthetic; it’s an ethic. “For me, hip-hop was never just a genre of music; it was a form of expression. It’s always been about telling your story without filters, owning your truth, and finding your rhythm in the chaos. This is how I approach life and my work.”

Perhaps this hip-hop sensibility explains why Crocs’ latest campaign, Let Them Talk, struck a chord with him. “The campaign really captured that feeling of being in your element. Walking through the city, freestyling in your head, humming a beat while you’re on the move—that’s real life for me. And the ECHO range fits right into this — It’s bold and sculpted, but still effortless. It doesn’t try too hard or scream for attention.”

Style, too, becomes an extension of that instinct. Siddhant’s fashion choices have steadily positioned him as someone unafraid of silhouettes, of experimentation, of fluidity. Yet when asked to define his personal style, he resists grand descriptors. “I’d say my personal style is instinctive and truly mood-driven. Some days I’m all about a minimal, relaxed fit, like a simple t-shirt with jeans and my classic clogs, while other days I’m more experimental, playing with shape, texture and silhouette.”

Comfort, he insists, is non-negotiable. “I naturally gravitate toward silhouettes that have character and can hold their own without feeling loud or overdone. Isn’t style really about staying true to your vibe and letting everything else do the talking?” It’s a line that could just as easily apply to his career.

For someone who arrived without a roadmap, he’s figured out something most people spend a career chasing: how to stay true to yourself in an industry that constantly asks you to be someone else. The first few overs were just the warm-up. The real innings, it turns out, is only just beginning for the actor.

Email: apurva.p @newindianexpress.com

X: @Appurvaa_