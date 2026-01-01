Siddhant Chaturvedi, Alizeh Agnihotri to star in remake of French movie ‘La Famille Bélie’

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alizeh Agnihotri are reportedly coming together for a new Hindi film inspired by the French movie La Famille Bélier. According to a report a source close to the project has revealed that the film will be directed by Vikas Bahl and will draw directly from the original French version, which was later adapted into the Oscar-winning CODA.
The 2014 French-Belgian film is a coming-of-age comedy-drama directed by Éric Lartigau. It revolves around a 16-year-old girl who is the interpreter for her deaf parents. Her life changes when her music teacher discovers her beautiful singing voice and now she has to choose between pursuing her dream and her responsibility towards her family.
“There’s a film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alizeh Agnihotri, which Vikas Bahl will be directing. It's a beautiful film. It’s a remake of a French film ‘La Famille Bélier’, which was remade as ‘CODA’, and it won at the Oscars. It's a musical, it’s in the space of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Khamoshi’. We’ve taken it from the original French film,” an insider told PTI.
“CODA”, scripted history by becoming the first movie with a cast of predominantly deaf actors to win the best picture at the 94th Academy awards in 2022. The Hindi film is most likely to go on floors between June to August.
On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in the 2025 romantic drama Dhadak 2, where he starred opposite Tripti Dimri. Alizeh Agnihotri made her acting debut in 2023 with the heist thriller Farrey. Chaturvedi is also set to feature in another upcoming family entertainer directed by Vikas Bahl, which will additionally star Jaya Bachchan and Wamiqa Gabbi.
