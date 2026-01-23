Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie to be torchbearers for Winter Olympics

The stars of the hit hockey romance series Heated Rivalry aeeset to carry the Olympic flame ahead of the Milan Cortina Winter Games.
Organisers confirmed on Thursday that Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, who co-star in the popular show, have been named among the torchbearers for the Olympic torch relay. The Opening Ceremony of the Milan Cortina Games is scheduled for February 6.
Based on the Game Changers book series, Heated Rivalry has won over audiences with its story of a Canadian and a Russian hockey player navigating a secret relationship that unfolds over a decade. Connor Storrie plays Ilya Rozanov and Hudson Williams plays Shane Hollander.
The show which found received widespread appreciation from younger viewers, was originally developed for Canada’s Crave streaming platform. The first season went on to become the No. 1 series on HBO Max after securing an international distribution deal. The show has already been renewed for a second season and is set to begin broadcasting in Italy next month.
"Connor and I had chemistry instantly," Hudson told the press during this year's Golden Globes where both male leads were featured as presenters. "But then we had to find a way to get Shane and Ilya to have chemistry."
Connor Storrie recently confirmed that production on Heated Rivalry season 2 is expected to begin sometime in the summer.
On December 11, HBO Max revealed the news in a playful way, asking Storrie and Williams to break it themselves through a charming unboxing video. In the Instagram Reel, the two unwrap a gift to find a hockey puck inside. As Williams reads the message printed on it, he visibly reacts in surprise, exclaiming, “Are you allowed to reveal that?”
The answer was yes. “Season 2. Heated Rivalry. Confirmed,” Storrie said, with Williams quipping, “Hotter. Wetter. Longer.”