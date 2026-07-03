Star Wars: Visions' fan-favourite The Ninth Jedi returns as a full anime series

The story is now expanding into Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi, the franchise's first full-length anime series. The newly released trailer showcases a striking blend of 2D and 3D animation, adorable droids, intense lightsaber battles and a new masked antagonist, while teasing cosmic-scale threats and Kara's growing struggle between the light and dark sides of the Force.

The preview also highlights an intriguing new concept: lightsabers that change colour based on the wielder's heart. While the villain Nawaam is seen wielding a blue blade, Kara appears to use a red lightsaber, hinting at a potentially complex journey for the series' heroine.

Directed by Shunsuke Tada, with Kamiyama serving as supervising director, the eight-episode series premieres on Disney+ on August 5, marking the next chapter in Kara's adventure and offering a fresh take on the Star Wars universe beyond its traditional Jedi, Sith and Mandalorian stories.