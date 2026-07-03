Star Wars: Visions' fan-favourite The Ninth Jedi returns as a full anime series

Star Wars: Visions has been one of the standout projects from the Star Wars Disney+ era. Across its three seasons, the animated anthology has showcased acclaimed shorts from studios around the world, delivering fan favourites such as The Duel, the ronin-inspired opener from Volume 1, I Am Your Mother from Volume 2, and the stormtrooper-focused Black from Volume 3.
Among the anthology's most beloved stories is The Ninth Jedi, created by Production I.G. and director Kenji Kamiyama. First introduced in Volume 1 and continued in Volume 3, the story follows Kara, a Force-sensitive young woman searching for her missing father, believed to be the galaxy's last lightsaber smith, while being hunted by mysterious Jedi Hunters.
The story is now expanding into Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi, the franchise's first full-length anime series. The newly released trailer showcases a striking blend of 2D and 3D animation, adorable droids, intense lightsaber battles and a new masked antagonist, while teasing cosmic-scale threats and Kara's growing struggle between the light and dark sides of the Force.
The preview also highlights an intriguing new concept: lightsabers that change colour based on the wielder's heart. While the villain Nawaam is seen wielding a blue blade, Kara appears to use a red lightsaber, hinting at a potentially complex journey for the series' heroine.
Directed by Shunsuke Tada, with Kamiyama serving as supervising director, the eight-episode series premieres on Disney+ on August 5, marking the next chapter in Kara's adventure and offering a fresh take on the Star Wars universe beyond its traditional Jedi, Sith and Mandalorian stories.