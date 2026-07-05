Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity gets a showcase at Anime Expo

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity marks more than just the next instalment of the iconic shonen franchise. It serves as the climax of a revival that has completely redefined the anime adaptation. Since returning in 2022 after a 10-year hiatus, Thousand-Year Blood War has elevated Tite Kubo's final manga arc with cinematic visuals, polished direction, and some of the most ambitious animation in modern television anime. Ahead of its official release, the season's opening episode received a special screening at Anime Expo.

Bleach fans get first look at The Calamity during Anime Expo premiere

The story picks up as Yhwach's invasion pushes the Soul Society to the edge of destruction, threatening the balance between the worlds. With the conflict entering its decisive phase, nearly every remaining captain, Sternritter and ally is pulled into the battle. Rather than focusing on individual fights, The Calamity raises the stakes to the survival of reality itself, as Ichigo Kurosaki faces difficult decisions in the war's final act.