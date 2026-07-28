Mad Hatter animated movie in the works at Amazon MGM Studios

Previous Alice in Wonderland films and TV adaptations

Lewis Carroll's timeless tale has been adapted numerous times for both film and television. Among the most iconic is Disney's 1951 animated classic Alice in Wonderland, which introduced generations of viewers to the magical world of Wonderland.

In 2010, Tim Burton offered a darker live-action interpretation starring Mia Wasikowska as Alice and Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter. The film was a global box-office hit and was followed by Alice Through the Looking Glass in 2016.

The story has also inspired several television adaptations, including the 1985 miniseries featuring an ensemble cast, Hallmark's 1999 TV movie starring Tina Majorino, Syfy's 2009 reimagining Alice, and ABC's spin-off series Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, which aired during the 2013–14 television season.

Mosier, meanwhile, has built an extensive career in animation. He wrote and produced Free Birds before co-directing The Grinch, which earned over $500 million worldwide. He has also lent his voice to characters in Sing 2 and The Secret Life of Pets 2. Amazon MGM Studios has yet to reveal the film's release date or additional story details.