Netflix orders new animated comedy from Scavengers Reign creator

Netflix has officially greenlit a new animated series titled Dealies, created by Joe Bennett, best known for co-creating Scavengers Reign and Common Side Effects, alongside Ted Travelstead, who voiced characters in Scavengers Reign and previously worked as a supervising producer on The Great North.
The series centers on the employees of a large retail chain called Dealies. While the workplace-comedy premise may seem more conventional compared to Bennett's previous projects, Scavengers Reign, which followed survivors stranded on a dangerous alien world, and Common Side Effects, a conspiracy-driven story about a revolutionary life-extending drug, there are indications that Dealies could offer more depth than its straightforward setup suggests.
Bennett and Travelstead will serve as executive producers and co-showrunners, with Green Street Pictures once again handling animation duties. The show's first promotional artwork and opening credits, shared by Netflix and Green Street Pictures, showcase a visual style reminiscent of Common Side Effects. The distinctive character designs and surreal imagery hint that Dealies may blend humor with the same imaginative storytelling and emotional complexity that characterized Bennett's earlier work.
Although an exact release date has not yet been revealed, Green Street Pictures has confirmed that Dealies is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in 2027. Meanwhile, Common Side Effects remains available to stream and was renewed for a second season in 2025, while Scavengers Reign can still be watched on Netflix despite its cancellation.