Netflix orders new animated comedy from Scavengers Reign creator

Bennett and Travelstead will serve as executive producers and co-showrunners, with Green Street Pictures once again handling animation duties. The show's first promotional artwork and opening credits, shared by Netflix and Green Street Pictures, showcase a visual style reminiscent of Common Side Effects. The distinctive character designs and surreal imagery hint that Dealies may blend humor with the same imaginative storytelling and emotional complexity that characterized Bennett's earlier work.

Although an exact release date has not yet been revealed, Green Street Pictures has confirmed that Dealies is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in 2027. Meanwhile, Common Side Effects remains available to stream and was renewed for a second season in 2025, while Scavengers Reign can still be watched on Netflix despite its cancellation.