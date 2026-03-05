Eiichiro Oda hid the secret of One Piece 650 metres underwater

For more than two decades, one question has obsessed fans of the anime and manga world: what exactly is the One Piece? Every character in the story has been searching for the legendary treasure, yet creator Eiichiro Oda has never revealed what it truly is.
Now, for the first time, Oda has actually written down the answer, only to ensure that no one can access it.
The manga marked a major milestone as over 600 million copies of the One Piece manga have been sold worldwide. The franchise’s official YouTube channel released a special video revealing that Oda has always known the truth behind the treasure but has deliberately kept it secret. In the video, Oda is shown writing the answer on a sheet of paper, though the contents are carefully hidden from viewers. He then folds the paper, seals it inside a locked treasure chest, and places the chest into a pressurised capsule.
The capsule is transported to a secret location in the ocean and lowered 650 metres beneath the sea, effectively placing the answer somewhere no one can reach.
“Until the whole story is revealed,” the video’s narrator says. “The truth will rest far beyond anyone’s reach.” Oda, it seems, is so set on his vision for the end of One Piece that he has placed the answer at the bottom of the sea.
Much like Gol D. Roger at the beginning of the One Piece saga, Oda seems to be daring fans to uncover the mystery for themselves. Rather than a simple publicity stunt, the move feels more like a playful challenge. And knowing the dedication of the One Piece fandom, often jokingly described as capable of “toppling governments”, it wouldn’t be surprising if some are already trying to figure out how to locate it. After all, it’s essentially buried treasure, and every fan harbours a bit of the Straw Hat pirate spirit.
While Eiichiro Oda already knows exactly how the story will conclude, fans remain eager to discover the truth on their own. The manga continues to move forward, with new chapters typically releasing most weeks for readers who have stayed with the series throughout its long journey.