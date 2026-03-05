Eiichiro Oda hid the secret of One Piece 650 metres underwater

For more than two decades, one question has obsessed fans of the anime and manga world: what exactly is the One Piece? Every character in the story has been searching for the legendary treasure, yet creator Eiichiro Oda has never revealed what it truly is.

Now, for the first time, Oda has actually written down the answer, only to ensure that no one can access it.

Eiichiro Oda turns the One Piece mystery into real buried treasure

The manga marked a major milestone as over 600 million copies of the One Piece manga have been sold worldwide. The franchise’s official YouTube channel released a special video revealing that Oda has always known the truth behind the treasure but has deliberately kept it secret. In the video, Oda is shown writing the answer on a sheet of paper, though the contents are carefully hidden from viewers. He then folds the paper, seals it inside a locked treasure chest, and places the chest into a pressurised capsule.

The capsule is transported to a secret location in the ocean and lowered 650 metres beneath the sea, effectively placing the answer somewhere no one can reach.