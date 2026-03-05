The Bear is ending with fifth season, Jamie Lee Curtis confirms

“It is the end of the show,” Curtis told an entertainment portal. “Everybody knows it’s the end of the show. I’m not breaking any news to anybody. It’s the end of the show — they’ve said it from the beginning.”

FX has yet to release an official statement regarding Jamie Lee Curtis’s comments, and the network declined to respond when contacted. Still, the idea that The Bear would have a defined ending has been circulating for some time.

Jeremy Allen White, who portrays chef Carmy Berzatto, previously suggested that creator Christopher Storer always imagined the series as a contained story rather than a long-running show. In earlier interviews, White mentioned that Storer had originally planned the narrative to span about four seasons.

Season four seemed to move the story closer to that conclusion. The finale episode, titled Goodbye, featured Carmy making a major decision to step away from his restaurant and the culinary world, hinting at a possible emotional and narrative turning point for the character.

Since premiering in 2022, The Bear has distinguished itself through its intense and fast-paced depiction of kitchen culture, while also delving into themes such as grief, trauma, ambition and family. The show’s sharp writing, complex characters and immersive direction have earned it widespread praise from critics.

It has also performed strongly during awards season. Over its first three seasons, The Bear collected 21 Primetime Emmy Awards, including the prize for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2023, with several cast members also being recognised for their performances.

In addition to Jeremy Allen White, the ensemble cast includes Lionel Boyce, Matty Matheson, Edwin Lee Gibson and Corey Hendrix. The series was created by Christopher Storer, who also serves as executive producer alongside a group of longtime collaborators.