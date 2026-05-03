My Hero Academia isn’t over; a new sequel, I Am a Hero Too, takes centre stage

Just when fans believed My Hero Academia had wrapped up for good with its recent special, the franchise shocked fans with a sequel focused on the fan-favourite character Eri. While the original ending felt complete and satisfying, giving Eri her own story feels like a natural next step. Unlike the rest of the cast, she never received a clear emotional conclusion, and the upcoming one-shot, I Am a Hero Too, aims to finally change that.
The special also marks the anime’s 10th anniversary and is set to adapt Kohei Horikoshi’s latest manga concept, My Hero Academia: Ultra Age. Details remain scarce for now, with no official trailer released yet, but excitement among fans is already high. The story will follow Eri as she begins carving out her own path after the devastating final war, offering a quieter, more personal continuation of the narrative.
However, the original material from Ultra Age is extremely brief, just five pages long. It shows Eri visiting U.A. High to invite Deku to her very first street performance. If adapted directly without expansion, the episode would barely stretch to five minutes.
Given the significance of the anniversary, though, it’s highly likely the studio will add new content to flesh out the story. Notably, the manga never actually shows Eri performing, leaving room for the anime to deliver a long-awaited emotional payoff.
Even though the main series has concluded, the franchise itself is far from over. While there’s been no update on the continuation of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, only part of that story has been adapted, leaving the door open for future seasons. At the same time, a full-fledged sequel series, something on the scale of Boruto seems unlikely in the near future, especially with Studio Bones currently occupied with other major projects.
For now, I Am a Hero Too suggests a more measured approach, keeping the world alive through smaller specials and bonus content until a bigger project, like a sequel film, becomes feasible. Whatever direction the franchise takes next, this upcoming chapter already feels like a meaningful and emotional continuation that fans can look forward to.