Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters is getting a real-life concert tour after record-breaking success

AEG Presents, which has previously managed major tours for K-pop superstars like BTS and BLACKPINK, will oversee the production of the live shows. Netflix has also opened a fan waitlist for updates related to tickets and tour announcements.

Netflix president of ad sales Amy Reinhard said during the event, “Obviously, nothing has captured the world, the world’s attention quite like KPop Demon Hunters, There were sing-a-longs, Halloween costumes, shoutouts at the U.S. Open and Buckingham Palace. There was even a 25% spike in flights booked to Korea. And today, KPop Demon Hunters is still the most popular film on Netflix, and we’re really excited to announce that next year, in partnership with AEG Presents, we’re going to keep that momentum going with our very first world concert tour. The live tour is going to bring fans even closer to the characters and the music that they love, and of course, we want you to be a part of that. We’ll have more information to share about the cities later this year, so stay tuned.”

KPop Demon Hunters centers on a K-pop girl group named Huntr/x, featuring Rumi, Mira and Zoey, who “use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat,” according to the official logline. It further states: “Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet, an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

The film’s voice cast includes Arden Cho as Rumi, with Ejae providing the character’s singing voice, May Hong as Mira alongside Audrey Nuna as her singing voice, and Ji-young Yoo as Zoey, with Rei Ami performing her songs.

The animated feature was written by Maggie Kang, who also co-directed the project with Chris Appelhans. Backed by Sony Pictures Animation, the movie debuted in June 2025 and rapidly emerged as a global success for Netflix.

It went on to become the platform’s most-watched English-language film ever, drawing 325.1 million views within its first 91 days on streaming, while also earning $24.7 million during its limited theatrical release.