First Look: Charlie Heaton stars as Tommy Shelby's son Charlie in new Peaky Blinders series

“Having fought a violent war, much of it behind enemy lines, Charles Shelby is now embracing normality,” reads the synopsis. “He hasn’t seen his half-brother Duke in years. Charles severed all ties to the Peaky Blinders gang, and the hedonistic Shelby lifestyle. But can you ever escape your own blood?”

The upcoming series, now filming in Birmingham, is set roughly ten years after World War II and will explore the city’s recovery as reconstruction efforts following the Blitz begin to transform Birmingham.

Alongside Jamie Bell and Charlie Heaton, the cast also includes Jessica Brown Findlay from Silo, Lashana Lynch of The Day of the Jackal fame, and Lucy Karczewski, known for Stereophonic.

While an official premiere date is still under wraps, the show will debut in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer and BBC One, with international audiences able to stream it on Netflix.

Peaky Blinders continues to be spearheaded by creator and writer Steven Knight, with production handled by Banijay UK companies Kudos and Garrison Drama.