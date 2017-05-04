Sai Pallavi teams up with Nani in MCA

Actress Sai Pallavi, who awaits the release of her Telugu debut Fida, has signed her second project in the same language titled MCA with actor Nani



The film will be directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju.



"The film will be officially launched this Saturday. For a long time, the makers were on the lookout for a heroine for this project. When Dil Raju saw rushes of Fida, he immediately signed Sai Pallavi for this film," a source from the film's unit told IANS.



Bhumika Chawla will also be seen in a pivotal role.



The rest of the cast and crew are being finalised.

