Nick Jonas calls Priyanka Chopra "Future Mrs Jonas"; shares adorable photo on Instagram of the couple

Actress Priyanka Chopra finally makes it official with an adorable Instagram post featuring her fiancée and American singer Nick Jonas.

“Taken.. With all my heart and soul..,” Priyanka captioned her post. “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love, ” wrote Nick.

Earlier on Saturday, pictures of the roka ceremony went viral on the internet. It is said to be followed by an engagement party tonight. Nick and his parents arrived in Mumbai on early Friday morning and enjoyed dinner with the bride’s family the following night. The pop star is said to have popped the question on Priyanka’s birthday on 18 July in London. The buzz around the couple first began when they walked the MET Gala red carpet together in 2017.