Film industry supports Padmaavat !

Well on its way to making box office history, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat is a cinematic experience like never before ,combining larger-than-life visuals , spectacular performances , enthralling music and master storytelling.

Having garnered immense love from audiences across the country, the Indian film industry has also come out in strong support of the film as they watched Padmaavat at a special screening.

Some of the biggest stars and filmmakers have been all praise for the film and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ability to extract the best performances from his actors.

Says Varun Dhawan, " #Padmaavat is a cinematic experience that cannot be missed. #SanjayLeelaBansali weaves his magic yet again. @RanveerOfficial wow wow @shahidkapoorpowerrrrrrrr @deepikapadukone Rani ko