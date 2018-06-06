"Not your fault; Ask dad": Kate Spade leaves suicide note to her daughter 

According to reports, Kate Spade, the fashion designer who was found dead in her New York apartment on Tuesday, left behind a note telling her daughter that she should not blame herself for her suicide.

Addressing her 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade, the note said, “This has nothing to do with you. Don’t feel guilty. Ask your dad.”

Kate Spade’s husband, Andrew, was home when the suicide was discovered, but Frances was at school, sources said.

"No criminality is suspected," NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said at a press conference.

“At this point, there was a note left. The contents of that note, as well as the physical state of the apartment and the comments of the witness, lend to the credibility that it is an apparent suicide,” he said.